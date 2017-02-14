Police search for suspect in vehicle shootings

Police inspect the SUV fired at on Hamilton Avenue near Interstate 275 overnight. (FOX19 NOW/Adam Schrand)

These bullet dents were found on an SUV overnight. (FOX19 NOW/Adam Schrand)

Police continue to search for suspects after two vehicles were shot at earlier this week.

A sport utility vehicle was hit eight times on Hamilton Avenue near Interstate 275 about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after, the driver of a semi tractor-trailer said his truck was shot at as it traveled eastbound on the highway just past Hamilton Avenue.

In both cases, police said the victims reported a car pulled up alongside them and began firing.

No one was hurt.

Forest Park police say they think this is a random act by the same suspect who was not specifically targeting the drivers, only their vehicles.

On Tuesday, authorities released photos of two men believed to be persons of interest in the shootings. Police tracked them down at a residence in Forest Park.

They determined the pair were not "persons of interest," police announced Wednesday. No charges have been filed.

The driver of the SUV said she was badly shaken.

After her car was hit, she said she continued toward I-275, pulled into a Circle K convenience store and stopped.

"Every time I close my eyes that's all I hear is gunshots. I'm not supposed to know what that sounds like," she said.

"I was already hysterical and that made it worse to think what could have happened. This day hasn't been normal by any means. I've had two hours of sleep. It's not been a normal day."

Police said the semi driver also kept driving after his vehicle was shot at.

He exited I-275 at Winton Road and flagged down the first officer he saw, who was from Fairfield.

Both the SUV and semi have several small dents that appear to be consistent with bullets, police said.

"I think it could have been anybody. I think they were waiting for somebody to drive by," the victim said.

The vehicle is described as a four-door gray or silver import with tinted windows and white replacement panels on the passenger's side.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Forest Park police: 513-595-5220.

