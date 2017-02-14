Crashes clear as rough morning commute ends

Cars stack up on southbound Interstate 75 near Galbraith Road. (www.ohgo.com)

Traffic is backed up on eastbound Interstate 275 near Mosteller Road. (www.ohgo.com)

Crashes are beginning to clear after snarling the morning commute Tuesday, causing delays up to an hour into downtown Cincinnati from the northern suburbs.

Southbound Interstate 75 is back open after a brief closure due to a crash in the left two lanes about 7:15 a.m.

Traffic backed up before General Election and stretched back into Sharonville at the heart of the commute.

The highway also resembled a parking lot a little further north in West Chester Township.

A crash partially closed the highway at Union Centre Boulevard about 7:40 a.m.

Traffic also crawled on eastbound I-275, where two lanes were blocked Mosteller Road in Sharonville.

Crashes are clearing, traffic is moving again after rough morning commute.@CincyTraffic19 is live with details. pic.twitter.com/grxxdMmZuU — FOX19 (@FOX19) February 14, 2017

SB 75 is slow from Sharon Rd. to Galbraith; left lane blocked; use SB 71 to avoid delays; traffic slowing pic.twitter.com/1kyzvkUd6g — FOX19 (@FOX19) February 14, 2017

A look at the accident on Union Centre Blvd., we can see traffic is still getting through, but delays are out there @fox19 @CincyTraffic19 pic.twitter.com/zbPs8jnraa — Shae McKee (@FOX19Shae) February 14, 2017

