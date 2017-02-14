Crashes clear as rough morning commute ends - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crashes clear as rough morning commute ends

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Crashes are beginning to clear after snarling the morning commute Tuesday, causing delays up to an hour into downtown Cincinnati from the northern suburbs.

Southbound Interstate 75 is back open after a brief closure due to a crash in the left two lanes about 7:15 a.m.

Traffic backed up before General Election and stretched back into Sharonville at the heart of the commute.

The highway also resembled a parking lot a little further north in West Chester Township.

A crash partially closed the highway at Union Centre Boulevard about 7:40 a.m.

Traffic also crawled on eastbound I-275, where two lanes were blocked Mosteller Road in Sharonville.

