Recipe: Red beer by the Pickled Pig

Red Beer Recipe from The Pickled Pig

Ingredients :

Tomato Juice

1 oz. The Pickled Pig Pickle Juice

The Pickled Pig Squeal Sauce-several dashes/to taste

The Pickled Pig Hot Salt to rim glass

Favorite (local) lager or pilsner. We love Hans from Rhinegeist

The Pickled Pig Sour Pickles or Kimchee Pickles to garnish

Directions :

-Prepare 2 small containers that are big enough to dip the rim of your pint glass or mason jar: one with TPP Hot Salt and one with TPP Pickle Juice

-Dip the rim of your beverage glass in the Pickle Juice

-Dip and twist the rim in Hot Salt for a generous coat

-Place 2-3oz of your homemade or favorite tomato juice into the glass

-Add 1oz. of Pickle Juice

-Add desired amount of Squeal Sauce to spice up your beverage and stir

-Finish by pouring your favorite local lager or pilsner to mixture and stir

-Garnish with The Pickled Pig Sour Pickles or Kimchee Pickles

GO REDS!

