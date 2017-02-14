Parents warned not to use teething tablets

Parents are being warned to stop using ear relief liquid and teething tablets that have the ingredient Belladonna.

Local doctors say it could have dangerous side-effects and can even be fatal.

When babies start teething it can be a nightmare for parents.

"Ugh, a lot of sleepless nights. It took him a while to adjust to the teeth coming in," said Brian Hiser. He's the father of a 2-year-old.

As some parents look for relief for their babies they rely on the homeopathic product Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets.

Now the FDA and local medical experts are warning parents not to use it because of its main active ingredient belladonna.

"With Belladonna specifically the concern is that high doses can cause seizures, or even brain damage in extreme cases so we really want to make sure that parents aren't using it very often," aid Dr. Bobby Thikkurissy, the Chief of Dentistry of Cincinnati Children's Hospital. "We recommend that they're not using it at all."

The FDA investigated more than 400 reports of adverse effects linked to the products and possibly 10 deaths.

"The bigger picture beyond belladonna is that a lot of these complementary and alternative medications have not been well studied in children so we don't really know what are toxic doses," said Dr. Thikkurissy. "We don't know how to access is a child is getting a toxic dose."

Hyland's website says, "This product is no longer being distributed in the United States."

FOX 19 did find it for sale in a local store which has some parents upset.

"That's not good that needs to be taken off the shelf. You know the safety of our children is very important," said Hiser.

Dr. Thikkurssy says the best remedy to get through teething is a cold teething ring to help numb the oral tissue. He suggests tossing the products out if it is in your medicine cabinet.

If your child has been using the product and you notice your child is having difficulty breathing, is easily agitated or is sleeping more than usual he says to schedule a visit with your doctor.

