Road closed in Northern Kentucky to clean up from a landslide

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
TAYLOR MILL, KY (FOX19) -

Work crews will be closing Mason Road in Taylor Mill today to clean up fallen rock from a landslide.

The roadway will be blocked Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The closure will be from Taylor Mill Road/KY 16 to the entrance to the Softball City Sports Complex.

The detour around the closure is to take continue north on Taylor Mill Road, then right on Grand Avenue, right on Reidlin Road back to Mason Road.

Allow yourself some extra time for the detour.

