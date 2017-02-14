Recipe: The Rodizio Pineapple Dessert

The Rodizio Pineapple Dessert

Ingredients :

Pineapple, sliced

1 tbsp. butter

1 cup fresh orange juice

1 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup orange liqueur

1/4 cup water

pinch ground nutmeg

pinch ground cinnamon

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

dash orange zest

pinch mint leaf

Directions :

1. In a large saute pan, melt butter, add orange juice, water, brown sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon, bring to a boil.

2. Add orange liqueur and flambe until alcohol dissipates and simmer for an extra minute.

3. Combine into this mixture 2' inches wide sliced and peeled pineapple.

4. Simmer pineapples for 10 minutes, turning at times.

5. Reserve warm.



Presentation :

1. Core one slice of pineapple and place on center of a round 9" plate.

2. Fill core space with 2 oz. of reaming sauce and top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

3. Drizzle extra sauce on top, add a few orange zest, decorate with a mint leaf and serve.

Note: Pineapple and sauce could also be served cold

