CPD officers deliver valentines to four-legged friends

The Cincinnati Police Department gave some special treats to four-legged Valentines Tuesday.

Officers dropped off cruisers full of donations to the Cincinnati SPCA on Colerain Avenue.

The items, including food, treats and other pet supplies, were collected during the first "Stuff the Cruiser" event.

A district 3 officer organized the event, which took place last Saturday.

"The community came out with an amazing amount of support, I believe we had three police cars that were stuffed with items," said CPD Lt. Steve Saunders. "We want to say thank you to the community, everybody who came out in the community in grand fashion and did this to support the SPCA."



Thx for supporting SPCA and our 4-legged friends! pic.twitter.com/7A3ElR2QFj — Cincinnati Police (@CincinnatiPD) February 14, 2017

It's not too late to help the SPCA. For more information go here.

