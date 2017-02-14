Man found guilty of overdosing on heroin while driving with young son

A Harrison father was convicted of overdosing on heroin and driving with his 11-year-old son in his car.

Tuesday, James Beasley III, 43, pleaded no contest to several charges, including endangering children and OVI.

Green Township police wrote in a sworn statement that Beasley's son asked him to pull his gold, 2002 Saturn L200 over as he drove erratically in the 6700 block of Ruwes Oak Drive last month.

Once police had him in custody, he told officers he ingested heroin before getting behind the wheel, a criminal complaint shows. He was revived with Narcan.

A judge found Beasley guilty and he is scheduled for sentencing on March 14.

