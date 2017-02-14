WATCH LIVE: President Trump taps Acosta as labor secretary nominee

President Donald Trump revealed Alexander Acosta, the dean of the Florida International University Law School will be his nominee for secretary of labor after fast-food CEO Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination facing a series of scandals.

Puzder backed out of being considered for the cabinet position Wednesday after a video surfaced of his former wife Lisa Fiernstien accusing him of abuse during an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1990. She later retracted her allegations as part of a child custody agreement according to a POLITICO report.

Puzder's hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee was scheduled for Thursday. He also faced a potential scandal for employing an undocumented worker and failing to pay taxes on her employment.

I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor. I'm honored to have been considered and am grateful to all who have supported me. — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) February 15, 2017

