Westwood mother sentenced in assault of bus driver

Kiesha Shannon (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A Westwood mother who assaulted her child's school bus driver on the bus was sentenced Tuesday.

Kiesha Shannon, 28, pleaded guilty to an assault charge last month.

Judge Charles Kubicki Jr. ordered Shannon to serve three years of intense supervision community control. She also must attend anger management classes.

Shannon assaulted her child's school bus driver on the bus in October of 2016, according to court documents.

