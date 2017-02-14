North College Hill Police issue warning about fake utility worker

Police warned residents about a possible utility worker scam Tuesday.

North College Hill Police said a man posing as a Duke Energy employee attempted to get inside a home.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Foxwood Drive.

Police said the man told the resident he needed to turn off gas to the home. The resident then asked what address he was looking for and the man couldn't provide that information.

The man left before police arrived.

NCH Police have the following tips if you're concerned someone may be trying to scam you:

-Ask to see the employee's identification card. All employees for Duke Energy are issued a Duke Employee Identification card (even contractors for Duke Energy are issued one).

-Located on the Duke Energy Identification card is a six-digit employee identification number.

-Call Duke Energy's automated employee verification line at (800) 367-5690. When the menu system starts, enter the following numbers in response to the first three menu options: 1, 1, 1. The system will then ask for the employee number. Enter the six digit number you saw on the identification badge. If they are not a Duke Employee, the system will advise that the number entered is not found in their database and ask if you wish to enter a social security number instead. Hang up and call police.

-Duke Energy's automated employee verification line at (800) 367-5690 works for all Duke Employees and both the gas and electric divisions.

-Never hesitate to ask a person from any company or business to show company identification to verify they are who they say they are. If you think the situation is suspicious, get their ID badge and call the company to confirm their identity. Look for their vehicle and write down the license plate number and the signage and then call police to report this.

-If at any time you feel you may be in danger, call police immediately (Dial 9-1-1).

