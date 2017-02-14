WNKU to be sold to Bible Broadcasting Corporation in $1.9 million deal

On Tuesday The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents voted to sell the non-commercial radio station to the Bible Broadcasting Corporation for $1.9 million.

For over three decades, WNKU served the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. The sale is not final and still requires approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

The move from the university comes after Kentucky cut budgets for universities by 4.5 percent in March 2015, following years of cuts by previous administrations.

The extent of the cuts were challenged in the state's highest court. However, Kentucky is among the top five states that have gutted the most out of its budget for secondary schools, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"Last year, that subsidy was approximately $1 million. Over the past six years, the university subsidy provided to operate WNKU has totaled approximately $4.4 million," Geoffrey Mearns, the university's president said in a written statement. "As we continue to wrestle with various financial challenges, I concluded that we could no longer justify using our resources – our students’ tuition and our state appropriation – to subsidize WNKU’s operations."

Mearns said he anticipates the FCC will approve the sale in the coming months. Once the sale is finalized, the school will terminate WNKU's broadcast.

“It’s painful to let go of something that has reflected so well our deep commitment to this region. Hearing those call letters, the voices and, of course, that music has helped weave the NKU brand into the fabric of our core geographic market," Board Chair Rich Boehne said."However, the media world is shifting dramatically and these terrestrial radio voices no longer provide effective access to our most important constituents – students, current and future, as well as those who influence their decisions and those who support our university’s mission in other ways."

When the school announced they were exploring the possibility of selling WVKU last year, CincyMusic launched a campaign to try to save the struggling radio station.

"No other radio station speaks to this population the way WNKU does, especially with the focus on community that we've seen in its programming over the past year. No other station has a greater impact on contemporary music and art in Greater Cincinnati," CincyMusic wrote to NKU's board of trustees.

