New trial date set for Shayna Hubers

A woman already convicted of killing her on-again-off-again boyfriend was back before a judge on Tuesday.

Shayna Hubers was found guilty of killing Ryan Poston in April of 2016 and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In August, she was granted a new trial, after one her attorney discovered that one of the jurors didn't disclose he once had been convicted of a felony. Kentucky law states felons are not allowed to serve as jury members.

She appeared in appeared in a Campbell County courtroom with her new attorney Tuesday, who asked for her second trial date to be pushed back.

The judge scheduled jury selection to begin on January 16, 2018. It was originally scheduled for September.

In her first trial, Hubers told jurors she shot Poston several times in self-defense, killing him inside his Highlands Heights condo in October 2012. Hubers was indicted for his murder two months later.

Poston's family issued the following statement Tuesday:

We as a family and a community have the serenity to accept that which we cannot change - the fact that Shayna Hubers has been granted a retrial for the cold-blooded murder of our beloved Ryan. Our families will not have true serenity, however, until we have been granted justice for Ryan. We are steadfastly resolved to pursue this as long as it takes to accomplish.

Hubers is being held in the Campbell County Jail without bond.

