Student arrested after bomb threat at Talawanda High School

A student was arrested after a bomb threat at Talawanda High School put the school on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

The school went into lockdown at 12:49 p.m. after a note was left in a student restroom, according to the school district.

With the assistance of the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Miami University Police Department, and the Cincinnati Police Department, the building was searched and no devices were found.

The suspect, a 14-year-old student, was arrested and charged with inducing panic.

The student was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

"OPD and the Talawanda School District appreciate the support and cooperation from all of our parents and community members. Panic inducing pranks/activities require important community resources to investigate. Talawanda and OPD take any and all concerns very seriously and investigate any and all issues of this nature. Please help your child/children understand that these actions are NOT funny, and the consequences for inducing panic in a school environment are very serious," Public Information Officer Sgt. Varley said in a news release.

