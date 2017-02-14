Mt. Auburn homicide victim identified

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.Full Story >
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.Full Story >
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.Full Story >
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.Full Story >
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.Full Story >
