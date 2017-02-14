Mt. Auburn homicide victim identified - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Mt. Auburn homicide victim identified

The scene of the shooting on McCormick Place. (Mike Buckingham, FOX19 NOW)
MOUNT AUBURN, OH (FOX19) -

A 28-year-old man was found fatally shot in Mount Auburn Tuesday afternoon.

Donald Lee Campbell was pronounced dead in the 200 block of McCormick Place about 3 p.m., Cincinnati police said.

They closed the roads around the area while they investigated for several hours.

No arrests were made, and suspect details were not released.

