Win the Taco Bell wedding of your dreams

Taco Bell just announced it’s giving two taco lovers the chance to get married, at its recently-opened Las Vegas Cantina flagship.

Until Feb. 26, couples looking to make their wedding more hot than mild can enter the “Love and Tacos Contest and Happily Ever Crashers Sweepstakes” through Twitter or Instagram.

You must upload a 30-second video describing your love story, accompanied by the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest.

Taco Bell will select the winner on March 16.

The winning couple will get the ultimate Taco Bell Vegas wedding including: Airfare for six, a Taco Bell catered dinner at the Las Vegas Cantina restaurants, a room at Planet Hollywood, two tickets for the High Roller at the LINQ, a private pool cabana at Planet Hollywood hotel pool VIP, table for six at Drai’s Nightclub, and more.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.