Legal trouble brewing over Walmart craft beer

Legal trouble for America's largest retailer could be brewing over whether or not its new line of craft beer is bogus.

On Friday, Matthew Adam of Cincinnati filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging its craft beer under the Trouble Brewing label fails to meet the qualifications for craft beer.

The mega-retailer has already faced questions from craft beer purists for labeling its own brews as "craft" beer. The suit outlines a brewery must “(a) produce less than six million barrels of beer annually; (b) be less than 25 percent owned or controlled by a non-craft brewer; and (c) make beer using only traditional or innovative brewing ingredients.”

"Defendant's craft beer has never been a 'craft beer,' nor has it been produced by a craft brewery," the lawsuit says. "Rather, it is a wholesale fiction created by the defendant that was designed to deceive consumers into purchasing the craft beer at a higher, inflated price."

Adams requests an injunction to prevent Walmart from advertising its brews as craft beer and that the company pay unspecified punitive damages.

According to the lawsuit, Trouble Brewing does not exist. The applicant listed on filings with the Treasury Department's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau is Winery Exchange Inc, which has since turned into WX Brands. The suit goes on to say WX Brands produces beer on a scale larger than would be considered "small" by enthusiasts.

"Consumers generally believe that 'craft beer' products are of higher quality than mass produced counterparts," the suit reads. "Due to the Defendant's scheme to defraud the market, members of the general public were fraudulently induced to purchase craft beer at inflated prices."

