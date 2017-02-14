The Nokia 3310 is making a comeback - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

The Nokia 3310 is making a comeback

Posted by Rob Williams, Evening Anchor
A modern version of a classic workhorse of a phone, the Nokia 3310 is making a comeback.  

Known primarily for its plentiful battery life and nearly indestructible build, the 3310 was released at the turn of the millennium as a replacement
to the also-popular 3210. 

At $60, this new incarnation seems priced competitively enough to win over nostalgic former owners for use as a second phone. 

HMD is holding its launch event on Feb. 26 in Barcelona. It’s explicitly targeting the European marketplace, while distribution plans for other regions — namely North America — weren’t immediately known. 

