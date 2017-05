Man's best friend can provide much needed comfort to children in medical care.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has two dogs that work to give emotional support to patients that might otherwise be anxious or scared being cooped up in a hospital.

Lecia, a golden labradoodle and Drummer, a golden retriever, have been working for about a year at Children's Hospital in Avondale as part of the Animal Assisted Therapy program.

The aim of the program is to lower stress and provide therapy to take the child's mind off pain and stress they may be in.

