New Horizons Credit Union robbed twice in less than a week

Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the New Horizons Credit Union in South Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be the same suspect from the robbery five days ago.

Police said the suspect entered the bank around 2:30 p.m. wearing a dark hoodie, ski mask, blue jeans and brown work boots.

The man rushed to a window, demanded cash from the teller and fled on foot.

The suspect got away with a undisclosed amount of cash.

He is possibly in a black Chevrolet extended pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant John Faine at 513-695-1522.

