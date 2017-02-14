Birth defect has teen hoping for heart on Valentine's Day

On Valentine’s Day, many people are giving their hearts to the one they love. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Peyton West is sitting in a hospital bed waiting to see if he will be on the transplant list to be on the receiving end of one of those hearts.

“He’s a warrior through and through,” Peyton’s Father Corey West said. “When we say ‘Goshen Warrior,’ that’s what he is.”

Peyton has been through three surgeries to help correct problems caused by his Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It’s a birth defect that is caused when the left side of the heart does not form properly.

“We'll go through a process, see 8-10 teams I think it is, to evaluate where is Peyton as far as severity and different things like that to see if he qualifies to be put on the transplant list,” Corey said.

The family has been given a lift by the Goshen community as families have dropped off meals at their home, started a fundraiser through T-Shirt sales, and even launched a GoFundMe page for the roller coaster-riding teenage sports fan.

