Extended warm stretch headed for the Tri-State

While Wednesday looks to have temperatures slightly below average for this time of year, it appears this will be the last particularly chilly day for quite a while.

By Friday, high temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50s and we’ll likely see the 60s return on Saturday.



A couple of days in a row with highs in the 60s isn’t unusual for Cincinnati in February. What is unusual is seven days in row. That’s currently what we’re forecasting from Saturday, February 18 through Friday February, 24. During this period, temperatures will be roughly 20 degrees warmer than normal.



Because of the high model agreement on this warm stretch, the Climate Prediction Center has given Cincinnati a nearly 70% chance of above average temperatures to wrap up the month of February.



Why is it not higher? Well it appears there’s going to be a little bit of an atmospheric correction after February 24th. Temperatures have a good chance of returning to the low to mid 40s by the end of the month.



While we still anticipate occasional chilly weather through March, it’s looking less and less likely that any remaining cold spells will be intense.

