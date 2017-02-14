Driver ejected, critically hurt in rollover crash

Alcohol and/or drugs are considered a factor in a rollover crash that critically hurt a driver overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Kevin Ray Campbell lost control of his 1995 Honda Civic as it traveled southbound on Ohio 133 at Happy Hollow Road about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the patrol's Batavia post said.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, a tree and then overturned, ejecting him.

He suffered life threatening injuries and was flown in a medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, troopers said.

Ohio 133 was shut down for nearly two hours while authorities investigated.

