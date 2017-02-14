Businesses join in on Valentine's Day fun

Valentine's Day is a time for couples and friends to celebrate their feelings. Tuesday night, several businesses across the Tri-State got some tips from Cupid to help spread the love.

Love was in the air, even at the Tire Discounters on Wooster Pike. Customers could get their car worked on and get a massage while they waited.

Tracey Perez was more than happy to receive it when she dropped off her car.

"She gave me this wonderful massage," she said.

It was the highlight of Perez's day after hitting a curb and getting a flat tire.

"I walked in the door and a very nice lady named Amy said, 'did you come for a massage,'" she said.

Across town in Colerain couples packed into this White Castle for a dinner date.

"Almost 52 years of marriage here I am," said Dea Huber while finishing her sliders. After nearly half a century of marriage this is one thing the Hubers haven't done yet for Valentine's day.

"Well I just wanted to surprise her. She got flowers the other day from somebody I don't know and they looked great so I didn't have to buy her flowers... I thought I would bring her here," said Henry Huber.

His wife was happy with the gesture.

"I've never been here since I was 12, so it's different," said Dea Huber.

For many, White Castle isn't the first thing that comes to mind for Valentine's Day, and that's what attracted some couples to make a reservation.

"I wanted something as a fun memory. Everybody takes Valentine's Day so seriously. I just wanted something light hearted," said Mrs. Blank.

