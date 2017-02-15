NB 71 ramp to Ohio 48 reopens from crash, fuel spill

The ramp off northbound Interstate 71 onto Ohio 48 is open again after a rollover crash and fuel spill.

A semi tractor-trailer overturned just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Warren County post.

The ramp was shut down for more than an hour while crews cleaned up.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

