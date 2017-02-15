3 water main breaks reported in Covington - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

3 water main breaks reported in Covington

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Covington water main breaks are impacting water at area businesses. (FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown) Covington water main breaks are impacting water at area businesses. (FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Three water main breaks were reported in Covington early Wednesday, but so far none are impacting traffic, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The breaks were reported between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., he said.

They are located at:

  • West 4th Street and Philadelphia Street
  • Madison Avenue and Levassor Place
  • Madison Avenue and Catalpa Street

Northern Kentucky Water District crews are working to repair the breaks.

It's not clear when the breaks will be fixed, or what caused them, dispatchers said.

