3 water main breaks reported in Covington

Covington water main breaks are impacting water at area businesses. (FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown)

Three water main breaks were reported in Covington early Wednesday, but so far none are impacting traffic, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The breaks were reported between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., he said.

They are located at:

West 4th Street and Philadelphia Street

Madison Avenue and Levassor Place

Madison Avenue and Catalpa Street

Northern Kentucky Water District crews are working to repair the breaks.

It's not clear when the breaks will be fixed, or what caused them, dispatchers said.

Crews just arrived on scene to fix water main break. Radisson hotel guest tells me they're out of water . @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1roRSnTyzI — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) February 15, 2017

Crews getting ready to dig out the water main @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/QGmh1Bp3dY — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) February 15, 2017

