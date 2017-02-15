Black History Month: Cincinnati's rich boxing history

Cincinnati, without a doubt, has produced some of the best talent on all fronts but boxing is the sport where the city never fails on the amateur and pro side.

The great thing about your Adrian Broners and your Rau'shee Warrens is they continue to excel in boxing, but remain where their roots run deep. Giving back to the city that made them the champs they are.

Watching old footage of fights with legends like Ezzard Charles and Aaron Pryer, it’s easy to understand why they are called some of the best Cincinnati has ever delivered.

Blow for blow, fierce fighters like Pryer and Charles, Wallace Smith and Tim Austin helped to make Cincinnati’s boxing arena a household name.

For boxing promoter Randall Wyatt, you can’t mention boxing in Cincinnati without mentioning the likes of Aaron Pryer.

“He was boxing to me and he was the people’s champ right here in Cincinnati,” says Wyatt. “He taught me boxing to be honest with you by just watching him. Aaron Pryer is what they called 'Hawk Time,' he was a great fighter. He could definitely take a punch as well as give it but once you heard him holler out 'Hawk Time,' that’s when he went into fifth gear.”

A reason Cincinnati is a hub for successful talent is the effort athletes put in to remain in the city, passing along their gifts to the next generation of fighters by becoming coaches like Billy Joiner.

“One of the oldest trainers still living is from the Findlay Street Neighborhood House,” says Joiner. “People like that kept the boxing program going in Cincinnati.”

Joiner is one of those athletes who kept his talent where his roots run deep. He says home town heroes who turn to coaches are what keep the mill running when it comes to producing good talent.

In 1962, he was the National Golden Glove Champ, later making his professional debut. He most notably went pound for pound with Sonny Liston, during Liston’s big come back.

“I tried to copy myself after Sugar Ray Robinson,” says Joiner. “He was one of the best boxers to ever live.”

Another claim to fame was his two fights against Cassius Clay, during that time the man we now all know as Muhammad Ali was still an amateur.

“He didn’t boast around me too much but he was a fast fighter. We fought twice right before he went to the Olympics and I lost by one point both times.”

Joiner, now coaching inside the gym owned by famed boxing coach Buddy LaRosa, says as long as facilities like these exist and athletes are willing to come back home, the city will continue to produce boxing legends.

