Union woman named Kentucky National Guard Spouse of the Year

A major honor was given to a Northern Kentucky woman this week.

Robin Pruitt was named the Kentucky National Guard Spouse of the Year.

Pruitt has been married to her soldier for ten years. She's a mother of four, Children's Minister and is currently in graduate school.

She also volunteers as the Kentucky National Guard's RSP (Recruit & Sustainment Program) FRG Leader, serving approximately 700 soldiers and their families.

Military Spouse magazine founded the award in 2008 to honor the more than a million military spouses throughout the country.

According to its website, The Military Spouse of the Year award recognizes "military spouses' important contributions and unwavering commitment to the military community and our country."

The overall 2017 Military Spouse of the Year will be announced in May during an event in Washington, D.C.

