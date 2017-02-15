Bengals sign Veteran CB

The Bengals today signed free agent CB Bene Benwikere, a fourth-year NFL player from San Jose State.

Benwikere (first name pronounced “beh-NAY” and last name pronounced “ben-WICK-er-ee”) has 27 games NFL experience with Carolina, including 14 starts.

The 6-0, 195-pounder was a fifth-round Carolina draft choice in 2014. His career totals include 102 tackles, two INTs, 20 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one sack.

He played and started Games 1-4 for Carolina last season and finished the year with Miami, where he was inactive for three games before finishing the season on the practice squad.

