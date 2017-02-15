Police: NKY mom's severe neglect led to death of disabled son

A northern Kentucky mother and grandparents are charged in the death of an 18-year-old with Muscular Dystrophy.

Joseph Bishop died after a three-month period of severe neglect under the care of his mother, Jamie Bishop, 40, and grandparents Raymond Martin, 67, and Sharon Martin, 65, court documents claim.

Joseph, who was diagnosed as a child with Duschenne Muscular Dystrophy, was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center with large bed sores on his arms, legs and back Saturday. The wounds were so large that his muscles and bones were exposed, according to a Kenton County Criminal Complaint.

By the time the ambulance arrived at the hospital, Joseph was "already suffering from sepsis so advanced that medical treatment was futile," the complaint states.

Hospital staff alerted Ludlow Police of the alleged abuse, court documents state. Joseph had already passed away by the time police made it to the hospital.

Police said Joseph's condition had kept him bedridden for the last two years.

"Bishop was supposed to be seen for treatment every six months but had not been to the facility [Children's Hospital] since October 2014," court documents state.

Joseph's mother and grandparents cared for him at their home on Lake Street in Ludlow.

Jasmine Pagan lives next door said she was shocked when she heard about what happened right next door.

"I mean, I have a son and its just sad... I didn't even know he lived there. Never seen him come outside and take him to doctors appointments. They didn't have a vehicle, so they would have had to take him on a bus, and the never did bring him out," she said.

The three caretakers "collectively decided to not seek medical assistance for Joseph because they were afraid of getting in trouble for neglect," the criminal complaint states.

Raymond and Sharon Martin admitted that Joseph hadn't been removed from his bed in months, police say. They also admitted to observing Joseph's bed sores and need for medical attention.

The neglect resulted in Joseph becoming septic from the infected sores and their failure to seek medical attention ultimately caused his death, police say.

All three suspects are being held in the Kenton County Detention Center charged with second degree manslaughter.

