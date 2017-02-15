Zoo: Fiona the hippo gained a pound

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden released an update on Fiona for National Hippo Day on Thursday.

The Nile hippo was born six weeks early and severely underweight but just gained a pound, mostly through her feeding tube.

"The three-week-old hippo has good days and bad days, just like most preemies, and the past couple of days have been rough," the zoo said in a social media post. "She is not taking the bottle well, possibly due to teething discomfort, and has not been gaining weight like she did last week."

Fiona's care team has been providing gum pain relief with topical numbing solution and frozen cloths.

The zoo asked for everyone to keep sending positive energy her way.

Staff is caring for her around the clock. Zoo officials hope to reunite Fiona with her mother and father this spring.

