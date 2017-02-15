UC's Luke Fickell completes football staff with Cornerbacks Coach

Police find new evidence in Middletown mom’s killingFull Story >
Police find new evidence in Middletown mom’s killingFull Story >
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms on your morning commute Friday, mostly in our northern suburbs.Full Story >
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms on your morning commute Friday, mostly in our northern suburbs.Full Story >
Two funeral-goers hit by vehicle at NKY cemeteryFull Story >
Two funeral-goers hit by vehicle at NKY cemeteryFull Story >
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.Full Story >
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.Full Story >
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.Full Story >
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.Full Story >