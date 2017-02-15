UC's Luke Fickell completes football staff with Cornerbacks Coach

University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell completed his inaugural staff on Wednesday announcing the hire of Willie Martinez as Cornerbacks Coach.

Martinez spent 14 years in the SEC including the last four seasons where he was an assistant at Tennessee, most recently serving as the Volunteers assistant head coach and secondary coach.

“I’m very excited to bring Willie and his family to Cincinnati,” Fickell said. "I promised our team we would put together an outstanding staff to lead them and we have done that. Early in this journey, we talked to our players about taking a leap of faith and that is true of our coaching staff as well. You can go up and down the list of our coaches and you see great teachers, great motivators and great men. Our next step is to get spring football started and make an impact while continuing to lead our student-athletes to success."

Fickell’s final 2017 football staff includes:

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach – Mike Denbrock

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach – Marcus Freeman

Offensive Line Coach – Ron Crook

Defensive Line Coach – Al Washington

Running Backs Coach – Gerad Parker

Special Teams/Tight Ends Coach – Doug Phillips

Wide Receivers Coach – Joker Phillips

Safeties Coach – Jon Tenuta

Director of football sports performance – Brady Collins

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.