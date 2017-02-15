Butler Co. drug agents seize 1 pound of meth, arrest 2 illegal immigrants

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, two illegal immigrants were arrested after they seized a pound of crystal meth.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce observed two people engaging in what appeared to be a drug transaction in the parking lot of an Auto Zone on Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown.

Police arrested 33-year-old Francisco Torres-Davilla and 27-year-old Ramon Sanchez-Reyes and charged them with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Agents located the pound of methamphetamine in the back seat of the vehicle.

A 2008 Dodge pickup truck and $1,000 in cash was also seized.

“These guys admitted they are here illegally and they are making money here selling their poison. This is Mexican Cartel money with a street value of about $36,000. So, instead of going through the legal process and obtaining work here like the American Citizen does, they crossed the border and brought drugs with them, drugs that kill people. Now, we have a process we have to go through to get them deported and your taxes are being used to house them in jail. That wall can’t go up fast enough,” Sheriff Jones said.

Police said the meth that was seized in this case would make over 3,600 street level unit doses.

Both men were transported to Middletown City Jail.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.