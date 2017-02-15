Third sexual assault in 10 days reported at Miami U

Miami University has issued a campus crime alert after a report of a sexual assault. This is the third alert in less than two weeks.

McCullough Hyde Memorial staff notified Miami University police on Wednesday, that a student had reported a sexual assault to them.

Hospital staff told police the female student said she was assault somewhere on the Oxford campus. The incident is likely to have occurred sometime on Sunday, Feb 12, according to the alert.

There is no suspect description available.

No other information was available.

On Feb. 11, a student told Oxford Police she woke up early on Feb, 10, in a bed in an unknown residence, according to the alert. She said she had no recollection of arriving there.

The first campus crime alert the university issued was after a student told police she was sexually assaulted in McBride Hall on Sunday, Feb. 5.

"It's kind of scary how it's starting to become too regular," student Brittany Hallberg said. ""I should see it, feel alarmed and be scared... but we're getting them so frequently that I'm starting to brush over them. I think we all need a wake-up call because what's going on is not OK."

No arrests have been made.

Claire Wagner, spokesperson for the university, said two new resources have been added this academic year, which are a sexual and interpersonal violence educator and a support specialist on campus from Women Helping Women.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department at (513) 524-5240.

