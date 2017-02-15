KSP forms new unit dedicated to officer-involved shooting investigations

The Kentucky State Police announced on Wednesday a new unit will be designated to the investigations of officer-involved shootings in the Commonwealth.

“We have a responsibility to our officers and the communities we serve, to apply our best resources for determining the unbiased facts of these incidents,” KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said in a news release. “There must be best practices in place to ensure high quality, unbiased and transparent investigations. It’s simply a matter of public trust.”

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), will consist of three lieutenants, two sergeants and one detective.

The unit will be supported by the Collision Analysis Team, which consists of five members and brings laser scanning capabilities for detailed crime scene mapping. Also supporting the CIRT are crime scene technicians from the agency’s forensic laboratories, as well as Electronic Crimes Branch personnel, who collect and examine digital evidence.

“The people on this team are all seasoned investigators with the experience, training, and resources to ensure a thorough and complete analysis,” said KSP Deputy Commissioner Alex Payne in a news release. “They will operate on facts only to arrive at a conclusion of what happened at each incident.”

According to Payne, the new team will automatically be involved if a KSP officer is involved in a shooting and on a case-by-case basis if requested by outside agencies.

Since 2015, KSP has investigated 29 of its own officers who were involved in shooting incidents. In 2016, the agency investigated 19 shooting incidents involving officers from other agencies in the state.

Since the unit formed in January, CIRT has investigated five incidents.

“I have great confidence that this new team will have a positive impact on how officer-involved shooting investigations are conducted around Kentucky,” Sanders said in a news release. “It will provide a more standardized structure that will make the process more efficient and effective, while providing more clarity to each incident.”

