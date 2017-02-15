Mild winter impacting local businesses

Snow plow blades are sitting untouched this season, and tens of thousands of pounds of salting material are stacked on pallets.



"The big thing is, is this business is a huge gamble - you don't have to be 21 to gamble here,” said office manager of garden supplier Forrest Lytle Zach Tenhundeld.



If the weather deals them a winning hand, business is booming during this season. If it doesn't, it becomes a costly situation.



"It's a lot of money most plow set up new, can anywhere between $5,000 to $6,000 per truck, and when you're talking the amount of salt. you're talking upwards and over a $100,000,” said Tenhundeld.



Tenhundeld said they've only had to send out one snow plow this season.



"Fortunately for us we're lucky enough where we do keep busy during the winter. We keep our guys busy who are here. We're doing property clean ups,” Tenhundeld said.



The spring like weather has this supplier moving ahead of schedule on order supplies.



"I have guys, actually right now, who have called in and said, 'do you have mulch yet,' which is very, very rare this time of year,” said Tenhundeld.



Now, there is just empty space where some of those popular mulches will be stored.



"Most time I don't get mulch in until maybe the second week of march. Right now, I'm looking mid-February to having it brought in so people can get ready for spring,” said Tenhundeld.



Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.