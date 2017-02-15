Report: Brent Spence Bridge is structurally deficient

A report by the American Road & Transportation Builders shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient. And one of those bridges is the Brent Spence.

The bridge that carries highway traffic from northern Kentucky to Cincinnati is classified as “structurally deficient,” according to ARTBA. The Western Hills Viaduct and Lytle Tunnel are also listed in the report.

See the entire report here

The structures aren’t in immediate danger, but they do need some rehabilitation work, according to the analysis.

Time and traffic are wearing on the bridge, according to an analysis by the Cincinnati Enquirer. It is increasingly showing rust and cracks, but maintenance officials say it remains structurally sound.

It was made to handle 80,000 vehicles in 1963, and the addition of a fourth lane in 1985 brought that capacity to 120,000. It currently carries more than 150,000 vehicles daily, according to a recent study.

The 54-year-old bridge links Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Kentucky along Interstate 75 over the Ohio River. It not only carries traffic through the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, it also is a vital link for north-south commerce between Michigan and Florida.

Work on the Lytle Tunnel will be complete this summer, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. However, the traffic pattern won’t be back to normal until 2018.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.