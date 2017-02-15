Woman charged in fatal Corryville crash

One woman was arrested and charged after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead in Corryville.

According to police, the accident happened in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.

Donna Springs, 56, was arrested on Feb. 15. She is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter

Springs was operating a 2016 Ford E450 shuttle bus west on Lincoln Ave. turning south onto Winslow Ave. when her vehicle was struck by a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Charles Reed, 50, was seriously injured and transported to UC Medical Center. He succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 11, 2016.

Springs was not injured in the crash.

The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

