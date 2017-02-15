Police searching for man who fled from court

Police are searching for a man who they said fled from court on Wednesday during his bond revocation hearing.

According to Middletown police, Cameron Robinson was arrested on a traffic stop on Feb. 10 for possessing 25 grams of cocaine. He was currently out of jail on bond.

Robinson is also currently under indictment through Butler County Common Pleas Court on charges by the Middletown Division of Police for Trafficking in cocaine and heroin and possession of an AK-47 rifle. The street value of the drug seizure was about $26,500.

A warrant has been issued for Robinson's arrest.

If you see him, contact Middletown police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.