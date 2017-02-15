Police investigating fatal head-on crash in Green Twp.

Authorities are on the scene investigating a fatal crash in Green Township on Wednesday.

According to police, it was a head-on collision that happened around 6:30 p.m. in front of Good Samaritan Hospital Western Ridge at Harrison and Good Samaritan Drive.

The driver of a red car was heading northbound when it swerved out of its lane, hitting an SUV that was driving south on Harrison.

The driver in the red car died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV was taken to UC Hospital. They are expected to be OK.

Police said the driver in the red car appeared to be speeding and may not have had their headlights on.

Police have not released any other information.

