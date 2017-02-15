Authorities investigating 'targeted shooting' in Hartwell

Police are investigating a shooting they said was targeted in Hartwell Wednesday night.

According to police, a 24-year-old male was shot three times in the upper torso.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Sunoco at 135 Galbraith Rd.

Police told FOX19 NOW they are looking at surveillance video to get more information.

The suspect is a black male, wearing a dark blue or black hoodie, and had a mask on.

He was last seen running toward Woodbine Avenue.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.

