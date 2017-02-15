Raising the barre: Doting dads join in on ballet class

A Philadelphia dance school hosted a very special Valentine's Day celebration by letting dads join in dance class.

Dressed in sweat pants and tutus, the dads did their best to plie, pique and promenade around the dance floor. Despite their best intentions, none of them were able to get the hang of the less-than-delicate dancing.

Videos posted on the Philadelphia Dance Center Facebook page have gone viral.

"I CAN'T THANK THESE GENTLEMAN ENOUGH FOR MAKING THIS DAY SO VERY SPECIAL!!! THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!! HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY," the dance center wrote on Facebook.

You may also like: 'Who's The Daddy' billboards targeting military families are not coming down

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.