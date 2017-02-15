$20K in tools stolen from Fairfield business

A Fairfield business is trying to recover after a man stole thousands of dollars in tools from the shop.

“The whole place had been trashed,” Owner Mark Wiesman said. “The whole place had been ransacked and I went into the shop and it had been ransacked as well… I mean there was garbage everywhere.”

Early Sunday morning the thief backed his car into the garage door at Mark’s Auto Repair and fled the scene only to return about a half an hour later.

Upon his return, the thief squeezed his way through the busted up door and began loading up tools to steal.

Wiesman said the thief stole about $20,000 worth of equipment from his business.

“What he did was he took the garbage cans and took all of my scan tools, all of my wrenches, all of my tools… anything that would go into them quickly and that’s how he unloaded my place,” Wiesman said.

The business’ insurance had lapsed and Wiesman is working with borrowed tools to complete on-going projects. Meanwhile, others in Fairfield have donated tools to the mechanic and a crowdfunding effort has been launched.

“What I have left in there, it’s taking three or four times longer to do any work that I have currently,” Wiesman said.

