Longest February warm streak since 1930 possible

Temperatures in the 60s are already pretty impressive for February in Cincinnati. But seven days in a row with temperatures in the 60s is extremely rare.



Two or three days in a row with temperatures this warm is a fairly common occurrence near the end of the month. Anything more than that is quite unusual though.



Since official records began in Cincinnati in 1871, there have only been five stretches of four days in a row with temperatures of 60 degrees or higher in February. Only four times have we seen five days in a row with temperatures this warm.



1976 was a particularly warm February. It saw our second longest stretch of 60+ days with six at the end of the month and also saw a four day stretch earlier in the month.



The longest stretch of 60+ days occurred between February 18-25, 1930 when we saw eight days in a row of unusually warm weather.



This year, we’re currently forecasting seven days in a row with temperatures in the 60s between Saturday, February 18 and Friday, February 24. This would pass 1976 as the second longest stretch and would be the longest stretch since that eight day stretch in 1930.



While each individual day won’t be particularly unusual (record highs are in the upper 60s to mid 70s during this stretch) a prolonged period of temperatures 15-25 degrees above average is exceptional.



We’ll keep you posted on if we set a new record long streak or not.

