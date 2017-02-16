SB I-71 reopens in Blue Ash after crash, 2 hospitalized

Southbound Interstate 71 is open again just before the Pfeiffer Road exit after an overnight crash blocked all but one lane.

VIDEO: Update from cleanup of major SB71 crash. We're live on @FOX19 Now from Blue Ash. pic.twitter.com/UxRZGHaGTX — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 16, 2017

Police responded to the crash on the southbound lanes of I-71 just after 2 a.m.

Lt. Todd Stewart said a Pontiac slammed into the back of a flatbed semi tractor-trailer and became partially jammed underneath the semi.

Then, a four-door compact vehicle hit the back of the Pontiac.

The motorist inside the Pontiac was trapped and had to be extricated.

He was suffered serious injuries but non-life threatening injuries, according to Montgomery firefighters.

That motorist was taken to Bethesda North Hospital, said Montgomery Fire Lt. Mike Nelson.

The driver in the four-door compact car suffered minor injuries, police and fire officials said.

He was taken to the hospital for observation.

The driver of the flatbed truck was not hurt.

Speed is definitely a factor in the crash, police said.

Alcohol and/or drugs are possible factors, Stewart said.

Police plan to have the Pontiac driver's blood drawn at the hospital to determine if he was sober or not at the time of the accident, he added.

Charges are pending against at least the Pontiac driver, police said.

NOW: Tow truck has arrived on the scene of three vehicle crash on SB71 in Blue Ash. Police hope to clear road soon. WATCH @FOX19 for updates pic.twitter.com/2m9GtQUaY3 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.