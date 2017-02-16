Pedestrian fatally hit on AA Highway

A pedestrian was hit and killed on the AA Highway near California Crossroads Road late Wednesday, police said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident report just before 8 a.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle cooperated with Campbell County Police.

Officers do not believe the driver was impaired, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The name of the pedestrian and driver was being withheld pending notification of kin.

