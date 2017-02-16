Cincinnati Children's Hospital shuttle driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

A Cincinnati Children's Hospital shuttle driver faces charges in crash that killed a motorcyclist late last year.

Warrants were signed Wednesday for Donna Springs. She faces misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

According to court records, Springs was driving a 2016 Ford Econoline E-450 Shuttle for Cincinnati Children's Hospital negligently when she caused the death of Charles E. Reed.

She was driving westbound on Lincoln Avenue when she turned left onto southbound Winslow Avenue and hit ongoing the oncoming motorcyclist, Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Reed was not wearing a helmet at the time, police said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and died 10 days later.

