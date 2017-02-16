Playhouse in the Park eyeing big upgrades

Cincinnati's Playhouse in the Park is looking to upgrade its theater by the end of 2020.

The Playhouse's board of trustees announced Thursday they are looking into a multi-million dollar upgrades of the current mainstage and build new dressing rooms, a rehearsal room and backstage areas.

"After more than a year of insightful research and analysis, the board approved the capital campaign and the plan to build a brand new theatre complex. We remain committed to Eden Park and to the Mt. Adams neighborhood for the long term," Jack Rouse, the board's president said in a written statement Thursday morning.

The move to upgrade the aging theater is in the early stages and costs are unknown. No major improvements have been made to the Marx Theater since it was built 50 years ago. According to a spokeswoman with the theater, it is the oldest un-renovated mainstage facility at any regional theater in the country.

“Our campaign leadership is now launching the quiet phase of the campaign,” said Woody Taft, vice president of the board and chairman of the campaign. “We will focus on lead gifts for the next six to nine months before launching the public campaign.”

