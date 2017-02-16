No gas leak at New Miami Local schools

A possible gas leak on 7-Mile Avenue Thursday morning prompted New Miami Local Schools to shutdown, according to the district.

The high school principle smelled gas when he arrived on campus, according to the district's Superintendent Rhonda Parker. After calling Duke Energy, a possible gas leak was discovered near the high school's football field on 7-Mile Avenue.

However, Duke Energy crews concluded there was no gas leak, according to a spokeswoman with the company. The gas came from a regulator in the area that releases gas as part of its design. Emergency crews have reopened the roads after no danger was found.

Students were evacuated as a precaution after the school district originally reported a gas leak in the area.

