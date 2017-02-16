Feds: Ohio inmate mailed threats, powder to government officials

An inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution is accused of threatening to hurt and kidnap government officials, including the President of the United States, in a series of letters mailed to the FBI.

Rodney Cydrus, 47, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Cincinnati Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice.

On five separate occasions in January, Cydrus mailed letters to the FBI and the Federal Public Defender’s Office, the indictment states.

Two of the letters included a powdered substance as part of the threat, although the powder was determined to be non-toxic.

Cydrus, formerly of Chillicothe, is serving time for several crimes including arson, theft and burglary, according to jail records.

Up to 10 years could be added to his sentence if convicted of mailing the threatening letters.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman commended the investigation of this case by the FBI and U.S. Secret Service, and Assistant United States Attorney Timothy S. Mangan, who is prosecuting the case.

